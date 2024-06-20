Potential Sixers Trade Target Finds New Home With OKC Thunder
With plenty of cap space to make a splash in free agency or the trade market, the Philadelphia 76ers have many routes they could explore as they look to revamp the roster surrounding Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey this summer.
While Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso wasn’t linked to the Sixers as a sure target, he could’ve been a secondary plan if other moves fell through. With the 2024 NBA Draft one week away, Caruso has a new home in the Western Conference.
On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Chicago Bulls struck a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Western Conference contenders will acquire the two-way standout Caruso. In exchange, the Bulls will add a playmaker in Josh Giddey.
Caruso, a former undrafted prospect out of Texas A&M has gone from a G League hopeful to a versatile two-way guard in the NBA. The 30-year-old guard started his career with the Sixers in the 2016 Summer League. His performance landed him an opportunity fight for a roster spot in Oklahoma City, where he played for the Thunder’s G League affiliate.
In LA, Caruso made a name for himself on the Lakers. He spent four seasons on the Lakers, where he appeared in 64 games the year LA won the NBA Championship.
During the 2021 offseason, Caruso tested free agency. He landed a four-year deal worth nearly $40 million to join the Bulls. At that point, Caruso became an Eastern Conference rival of the Sixers.
For the past three years, Caruso continued to be an important factor for his squad as a rotational piece. This past season, he started a career-high 57 games while appearing in 71 outings for the Bulls. Averaging 29 minutes, Caruso produced ten points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one blocks per game.
Now, Caruso will to the Thunder, where he’ll compete for a playoff contender.
As for the Sixers, they have many options left on the table ahead of the draft and free agency. Philly is expected to remain aggressive in both markets as they look to put together a championship-caliber roster.