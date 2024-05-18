Potential Sixers Trade Target Looking to Contend for Championship
When the Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden at the start of this season, it put them in a position to make a bigger move down the line. Armed with multiple first-round picks, Daryl Morey has the assets needed to bring in another big name.
At the time of the trade, one player the Sixers were linked to was Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard has been a hot topic in the rumor mill as he has yet to sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. A plethora have updates have come out in the past few days after the Cavs were eliminated from the postseason.
While on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding Mitchell and his future. He cited that Mitchell expects more from his team and his sights set on a deep postseason run.
"Donovan Mitchell expects more. He wants his team to compete for a championship," Charania said. "He wants his team to aim for higher than the first round. That's kind of also where the disconnect is at because you have an organization that feels prideful of what they've done, how they've been building and a guy like Donovan Mitchell who feels like 'we should not be just content and happy with a first round win'."
If Mitchell has his sights set on contending, the Sixers could be an interesting destination for him if he were to explore trades. They have a pair of star-level players in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and the organization has similar goals. This common desire to secure a title could make the two sides great partners.
Mitchell, 27, is one of the top guards in the NBA today. During the regular season he posted averages of 26.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 6.1 APG. Mitchell also stepped his game up in the postseason. Most notably with a 50-point outburst in the first round against the Orlando Magic.
It's still unclear if Mitchell will seek a trade from the Cavs this offseason. But if he does, the Sixers are a team that can offer him what he's looking for.