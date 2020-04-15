It's been over a month since the NBA turned the sports world upside down. Had it not been for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspending the season indefinitely back on March 11th, sports would've remained in play for at least a little while longer, which could've resulted in more cases of COVID-19 coming about.

Fortunately, that's not what happened. While the NBA and other major leagues have dealt with their fair share of cases of the coronavirus, it seems everything got under control at the right time. Now, President Donald Trump wants to ensure that major sports are back in business as quickly and safely as possible. And lately, he's been looking into making that happen.

Roughly about two weeks ago, the President scheduled a conference call among all major sports league commissioners, which included NBA's, Adam Silver. The purpose of the call was for the President to assure league commissioners that they will be back in action as soon as possible. Since then, there hasn't been too much information that came out of the call aside from the fact that President Trump believes the NFL will start on time, and 'hopes' fans will be able to attend games as usual again by August.

Now, we'll see if that message remains consistent this week as the President looks to include major sports league commissioners and select pro team owners on a conference call, which will be held on Wednesday.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, all major-league commissioners (including Adam Silver), Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will all be included in Trump's conference call on Wednesday.

Per Charania's report, the President is looking to include everybody involved in the 'reopening of America.' It's doubtful a plan gets set in place any earlier than May, but at least progress is being made, and we're taking a step in the right direction.

