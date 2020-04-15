All76ers
Top Stories
News

President Trump Will Include Adam Silver, Mark Cuban in 'Reopening America'

Justin Grasso

It's been over a month since the NBA turned the sports world upside down. Had it not been for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspending the season indefinitely back on March 11th, sports would've remained in play for at least a little while longer, which could've resulted in more cases of COVID-19 coming about.

Fortunately, that's not what happened. While the NBA and other major leagues have dealt with their fair share of cases of the coronavirus, it seems everything got under control at the right time. Now, President Donald Trump wants to ensure that major sports are back in business as quickly and safely as possible. And lately, he's been looking into making that happen. 

Roughly about two weeks ago, the President scheduled a conference call among all major sports league commissioners, which included NBA's, Adam Silver. The purpose of the call was for the President to assure league commissioners that they will be back in action as soon as possible. Since then, there hasn't been too much information that came out of the call aside from the fact that President Trump believes the NFL will start on time, and 'hopes' fans will be able to attend games as usual again by August. 

Now, we'll see if that message remains consistent this week as the President looks to include major sports league commissioners and select pro team owners on a conference call, which will be held on Wednesday. 

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, all major-league commissioners (including Adam Silver), Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will all be included in Trump's conference call on Wednesday. 

Per Charania's report, the President is looking to include everybody involved in the 'reopening of America.' It's doubtful a plan gets set in place any earlier than May, but at least progress is being made, and we're taking a step in the right direction. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best of SI: With COVID-19, No Basketball in NYC

What happens when the good of the people pushes up against love of the game? In New York City, where street ball breathes life into the darkest corners, hoops are coming down to save lives. This is what the game looks like on pause, halted by the coronavirus

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons, Michael Rubin Partake in 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Sixers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin have joined the 'All In' Challenge.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Will Interview 76ers' Marc Eversley for GM Position

The Chicago Bulls have been granted permission to interview Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel, Marc Eversley for their General Manager position.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Attempts Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

Philadelphia 76ers reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz recently took a stab at Drake's 'Toosie Slide' dance.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Former NBA Player Royce White Takes on MMA

Once star basketball prospect Royce White's NBA career fizzled out after about 6 games, but he's moving from the court to the octagon to begin a career in MMA. Jon Wertheim explains how White is not only preparing to battle foes in the cage, but also the anxiety that he says got him blackballed from the NBA.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Shows Support for Karl Anthony-Towns

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris tweeted out in support of Karl Anthony-Towns and his family.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Guard JJ Redick Gives NBA HORSE Tourney 'Hard Pass'

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick expressed his disinterest in NBA's HORSE Tournament on Sunday night.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Mavericks' Rick Carlisle Calls Suspension 'Blessing in Disguise'

Is the NBA's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic a blessing in disguise? Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle believes so.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Reportedly Discussing a 25-Day Plan for Return

Will the 76ers make a comeback this year? Apparently, the NBA is discussing a 25-day plan for return.

Justin Grasso

NBA HORSE: Odds, Prediction, & Schedule

Plan on tuning into NBA's HORSE competition? Here's what you need to know.

Justin Grasso