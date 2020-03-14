All76ers
NBA News: Raptors Steer Clear of Coronavirus After Testing

Justin Grasso

The last couple of days have been hectic for the NBA. With the coronavirus spreading like wildfire around the United States, all sports leagues in the country have been attempting to come up with ways to keep players, fans, and staffers safe.

Last Monday, the NBA began its set of meetings between the commissioner, NBA owners, and governors. The brief meeting concluded with a scheduled conference on Wednesday to decide what happens next after taking away locker room access from the media and urging all teams to ensure that during player and coaches media availability, they are at least six feet away from the scrum.

Wednesday's conference didn't result in any drastic changes. With the discussion of potentially closing arena doors from fans until further notice, the NBA didn't quite pull the trigger. Later on that night, they would probably regret that decision -- but it was way too late. At that point, an NBA player already tested positive for COVID-19.

Since Utah Jazz stars, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive, the NBA immediately postponed the season without a return in sight. The league told specific teams to self-quarantine for the next 14 days and even planned to test each player, coach, or staff member that had direct involvement with the Jazz as of late.

Before Wednesday night's game against Oklahoma City, the Jazz played the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Therefore, the Raptors' organization underwent testing for COVID-19 on Friday. Fortunately, the organization received positive news with negative results.

So far, no other player in the NBA has shown symptoms or tested positive since Gobert and Mitchell were diagnosed. At this point, teams are still taking extra caution. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they were the last to face one of the Jazz's recent opponents. So their players, coaches, and staffers are still undergoing a self-quarantine for the time being.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

