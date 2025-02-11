All 76ers

Raptors Extend Star Trade Acquisition Before 76ers Matchup

The Raptors made a big move ahead of their matchup against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
As the Toronto Raptors prepare for their Tuesday night matchup on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, the front office managed to lock in their star trade acquisition, Brandon Ingram, with a long-term extension.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ingram has signed a three-year extension. He’s set to make $120 million over the next three seasons. The final year of the deal is a player option.

Ingram is not expected to face the Sixers to make his Toronto debut on Tuesday night. At the moment, the star forward is still recovering from an ankle sprain.

The last time Ingram took the court was on December 7, when the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Oklahoma City Thunder. At the time, Ingram checked in for 19 minutes. He was removed from the game after going down with an ankle injury.

The timing was extremely unfortunate, considering Ingram had just returned to the lineup one game prior after a five-game stretch of absences.

His current setback forced him to miss 27 games while he was still with the Pelicans. At the 2025 trade deadline, New Orleans’ front office struck a deal with the Raptors to send Ingram to Toronto.

The trade has been official for two games, but Ingram still hasn’t had a chance to make his debut. A target date for a debut is unclear at the moment, but the Raptors are making sure Ingram remains a critical part of their future.

On Tuesday, the Sixers and the Raptors are slated for a 7 PM ET tip.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

