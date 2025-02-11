Raptors Extend Star Trade Acquisition Before 76ers Matchup
As the Toronto Raptors prepare for their Tuesday night matchup on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, the front office managed to lock in their star trade acquisition, Brandon Ingram, with a long-term extension.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ingram has signed a three-year extension. He’s set to make $120 million over the next three seasons. The final year of the deal is a player option.
Ingram is not expected to face the Sixers to make his Toronto debut on Tuesday night. At the moment, the star forward is still recovering from an ankle sprain.
The last time Ingram took the court was on December 7, when the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Oklahoma City Thunder. At the time, Ingram checked in for 19 minutes. He was removed from the game after going down with an ankle injury.
The timing was extremely unfortunate, considering Ingram had just returned to the lineup one game prior after a five-game stretch of absences.
His current setback forced him to miss 27 games while he was still with the Pelicans. At the 2025 trade deadline, New Orleans’ front office struck a deal with the Raptors to send Ingram to Toronto.
The trade has been official for two games, but Ingram still hasn’t had a chance to make his debut. A target date for a debut is unclear at the moment, but the Raptors are making sure Ingram remains a critical part of their future.
On Tuesday, the Sixers and the Raptors are slated for a 7 PM ET tip.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle