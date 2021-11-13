Fred VanVleet Fined by NBA for Making 'Obscene Gesture' vs. Sixers

Toronto Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet received a fine from the NBA just one day after playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following a big-time play where VanVleet drilled a three in crunch time to put a dagger in the Sixers' chances of forming a comeback, the Raptors guard made what was described as an "obscene gesture" by the NBA that was reminiscent of a Sam Cassell move from back when the Sixers assistant played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clearly, VanVleet's gesture wasn't just a coincidence as he did it right in front of the Sixers' bench on Thursday night where Cassell was working.

While the Raptors guard didn't mean any actual harm by it as he was just celebrating his big play as Toronto was on pace to win the game -- his gesture will come with a price to pay.

According to a press release from the league's President of Operations, Byron Spruell, and the NBA on Friday night, VanVleet has been fined $15,000 for making the "obscene gesture," which occurred with 23 seconds left in Thursday's game.

The Raptors went on to defeat the Sixers on Thursday night as they took home a 115-109 victory. Although the Sixers fought hard until the end and even had the game within one possession for a while down the stretch, they just couldn't pull out in front and keep a lead. Therefore, they picked up their fifth loss on Thursday night as VanVleet and the Raptors put them away.

