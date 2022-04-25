With a win in Game 4 on Saturday in Toronto, the Raptors lived to see another day. Now, the Sixers and the Raptors will meet for Game 5 on Monday night.

Throughout the series, the Raptors have battled several notable setbacks. During Game 1, Toronto lost two players as Thad Young sprained his thumb, and Scottie Barnes suffered an ankle injury.

Going into Game 2, both Young and Barnes were listed as doubtful due to their setbacks. Meanwhile, the veteran starter Gary Trent Jr. was added to the injury report as he was battling a non-COVID illness.

Young and Trent went from doubtful to playing in Game 2 while Barnes missed the matchup. Then ahead of Game 3, both Trent and Young were expected to play from the jump while Barnes continued to miss time.

Fortunately for Toronto, they got everybody, including Barnes, back in time for Game 4. With a victory on Saturday afternoon, the Raptors remained alive in the postseason and forced a Game 5 in Philly on Monday.

Although Toronto hoped to have a healthy roster for Game 5 as they attempt a comeback, they'll miss another critical player as Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told reporters on Monday morning that he doesn't plan to play due to a hip injury, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

VanVleet's absence on Monday could certainly hurt the Raptors as he's one of their most significant pieces on offense. Through the first three games, VanVleet averaged 16 points and seven assists.

Although he struggled in the 14 minutes he appeared on the court in Game 4, Toronto still got the job done and picked up an eight-point victory. VanVleet's absence will be notable, but the Sixers know they still have a tough matchup ahead of them as they've struggled against a VanVleet-less Toronto team this year.

