Fred VanVleet's Playing Status vs. Sixers in Game 6

The Toronto Raptors have dealt with a handful of critical injuries throughout their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Going into Game 1, they were fully healthy. By the time Game 1 wrapped up with the Sixers collecting a blowout victory, the Raptors had two players down due to physical setbacks they suffered in the matchup.

Raptors' rookie Scottie Barnes sprained his ankle. Toronto veteran forward Thaddeus Young sprained his thumb. In addition to physical setbacks, Raptors' wing Gary Trent Jr. was battling a non-COVID illness.

Going into Game 2, all three players were listed as doubtful. While Barnes missed the matchup, Trent and Young were all cleared for action. When Game 3 rolled around, the situation was similar.

Once again, Scottie Barnes sat out with an ankle injury while Trent and Young played. But then, in Game 4, the Raptors got even healthier.

Despite going into the Game 4 matchup listed as doubtful, Barnes was upgraded to available before tip-off. However, the Raptors didn't make it out of the do-or-die matchup without any further setbacks.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet appeared on the court for just 14 minutes last Saturday. After dealing with a hip injury, he left the matchup early. Then in the following matchup, VanVleet was listed as doubtful and missed Toronto's Game 5 victory against the 76ers.

With the Sixers and the Raptors set to meet once more in Toronto on Thursday night for Game 6, VanVleet was listed as doubtful due to his hip injury.

While the Raptors have shocked the Sixers before by upgrading players from doubtful to available not too long before tip-off, that won't be the case on Thursday night.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, VanVleet is once again out for the Raptors. Therefore, Toronto will be short an All-Star for their Game 6 matchup.

