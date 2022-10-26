Raptors Injury Report: Scottie Barnes Could Miss 76ers Matchup

Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers is a 2022 playoff rematch. Just last season, the Sixers and the Raptors met for a first-round matchup, with the Raptors as the underdogs in the fifth seed.

The Sixers picked up two victories in South Philly and took a 3-0 lead after a thrilling overtime win in Toronto for Game 3. Although a series sweep was on the table, the Raptors avoided ending their season in four games as they picked up a victory.

Then, when the series returned to Philadelphia, the Raptors collected another win, forcing a Game 6 scenario on their home court. At that point, the Sixers felt the urgency and put the Raptors away once and for all, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

For the first time since the series, the Sixers and the Raptors will meet on Wednesday night for one of two matchups at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Going into the matchup, both teams have key players listed on the injury report.

For the Sixers, the veteran guard De’Anthony Melton was downgraded to questionable as he’s dealing with adductor tightness. Barring any unexpected setbacks before game time, Melton is expected to continue his healthy streak and play against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Outside of Melton, the Sixers are all cleared and expected to have everybody on board. Meanwhile, the Raptors can’t say the same.

Toronto’s Injury Report

Otto Porter Jr.

After a championship run with the Golden State Warriors last season, Otto Porter inked a two-year deal with the Raptors during the offseason. So far, the veteran’s Raptors debut has been on hold as he battles a hamstring injury.

According to All Raptors’ Aaron Rose, Porter’s recovery timetable will take “a little bit.” As Toronto doesn’t want to rush the veteran back onto the floor so early on after he was a part of a late-season championship run less than a year ago, Porter will be eased into the Raptors’ rotation. There won’t be any Raptors debuts for Porter on Wednesday night.

Scottie Barnes

The NBA’s Rookie of the Year was a key member of the Raptors in the playoff series against the 76ers last season. Although Barnes suffered an ankle injury early in the series, he made it back out on the floor for Game 4 to help his team stay alive.

It seems an ankle sprain could once again keep Barnes off the floor against the Sixers, though. According to Toronto’s injury report, Barnes is questionable with a right ankle sprain. The second-year star’s injury started over the weekend, as he left Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat early after an awkward landing.

After appearing in three games this year, Barnes is listed as day-to-day, and his status against the 76ers is currently in question. It seems there is a good chance Barnes will be a game-time decision on Wednesday night in Toronto.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.