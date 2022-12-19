Raptors Injury Report: Who Will Miss Monday's Game vs. 76ers?

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on an undermanned Toronto Raptors on Monday night, who is out?

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Toronto Raptors for the third time this season4 after splitting the first two games with them earlier in the season.

Granted, the Canadian side won't be at full strength for Monday's match as they could be missing up to four players, which includes two starters.

OG Anunoby - Questionable (Left Hip Strain)

The first of two starters that could miss Monday's match is OG Anunoby, who has been out for the Raptors' four previous games as he landed on the team's injury report in early December with hip soreness.

Anunoby has been off to a strong start this season, averaging 19 points per game on 47 percent shooting, which would be a career-high for the former Indiana forward.

Gary Trent Jr. - Questionable (Left Quad Soreness)

The second starter who could sit out of the match is Gary Trent Jr., who has been out for two games now, dealing with soreness in his left quad.

Trent Jr. was a big part of the Raptors' win over the Sixers earlier this season, scoring a team-high 27 points while grabbing two steals.

Otto Porter Jr. - Out (Dislocated Toe on Left Foot)

Otto Porter Jr. sits out of the match with a dislocated toe on his left foot, which the NBA veteran suffered in the middle of November.

Precious Achiuwa - Out (Right Ankle Sprain)

Precious Achiuwa finds himself in a similar situation to Porter Jr. as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Achiuwa has been out since early November, only having appeared in 12 games this season, averaging nine points and seven rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, with tip-off starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersFN on Twitter!