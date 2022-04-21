Nick Nurse Believes Scottie Barnes Will Return in Game 4 vs. Sixers

The Toronto Raptors are getting desperate. After dropping both games in South Philly against the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto's home-court advantage didn't help the Raptors get on the board at the end of the night.

Raptors' rookie center Scottie Barnes doesn't guarantee the Raptors a victory in any of the first three games, but he could've made a difference. Unfortunately, a Game 1 injury shot down the chances of knowing for sure.

After getting his foot stepped on in the first outing, Barnes twisted his ankle and went crashing to the floor in pain. After leaving the game, the Raptors ruled out the rookie for the rest of the game as the Sixers cruised to a Game 1 victory.

Although an X-ray and an MRI didn't reveal anything too significant, Barnes was still diagnosed with an ankle sprain and issued a walking boot ahead of Game 2. As expected, Barnes missed the second outing of the first-round series.

Similar to Game 1, the Sixers took total control of the matchup in Game 2. When it was all said and done, the 76ers had a two-game lead as the series moved to Toronto for the next two games.

On Wednesday morning, hours before Game 3 tipped off, Scottie Barnes was spotted once again, this time without a walking boot. Earlier this week, Barnes hinted that he wasn't told he'd be done for the series just yet.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse doubled down on that claim before and after the Sixers, and the Raptors competed for Game 3.

"He's pretty good," said Nurse before the game on Wednesday. "He's been able to do some things but not to the level of letting him go tonight. It's still very encouraging. I certainly assume he'll be ready for the next one."

After the Raptors dropped Game 3 at home, Nurse doubled down on his pregame claim that Barnes would be ready for the next game.

The Raptors could really use Barnes' presence and versatility. While he likely won't be 100-percent if he actually returns ahead of Game 4, he'd still offer the Raptors a boost, even if it's just a slight one.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.