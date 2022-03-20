The Toronto Raptors will miss several key players when they face the Philadelphia 76ers in South Philly on Sunday night.

According to Toronto's Sunday morning injury report, Malachi Flynn will miss the matchup due to a hamstring strain. In addition, OG Anunoby will miss his 14th straight game as he continues to deal with a fractured finger.

Although Flynn and Anunoby have been regulars on Toronto's injury report as of late and still have around a week before they might return, the Raptors will also miss one of their most prominent players on Sunday night now.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Raptors have added the All-Star guard Fred VanVleet to the injury report ahead of the matchup. Per Haynes' report, VanVleet will get a rest night as he's managing a knee injury.

VanVleet's absence is a tough hit for the Raptors. In 57 games this season, the All-Star guard has averaged 38 minutes on the floor. During that time, he's putting up 21 points per game while draining 41-percent of his shots and hitting on 38-percent of his threes. Along with his scoring, VanVleet is averaging 6.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

In the two games the Sixers played the Raptors earlier this season, VanVleet appeared on the court just once. In that matchup, he was key to a Raptors' road victory as he clocked in for 40 minutes and scored 32 points off of 22 shots.

A little over a month later, the Sixers paid a visit to Toronto. At the time, VanVleet wasn't cleared to play. His absence made it difficult for the Raptors to overcome the Sixers as Joel Embiid led his team to a 114-109 win.

The Sixers and the VanVleet-less Raptors will tip-off at 8:30 pm on Sunday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.