Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Could Miss Game 2 vs. Sixers

The Toronto Raptors were the healthy team heading into Game 1 of the first-round NBA Playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Philadelphia's two absent players were typically G League reserves this season, the Raptors didn't have any prospects on the injury report before the game tipped off on Saturday night.

Toronto's healthy streak didn't last very long, though. After their veteran forward, Thad Young left the game with an apparent thumb injury, he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the night. The Raptors' medical team diagnosed Young with a sprained thumb.

Shortly after Young was ruled out, Raptors' rookie standout Scottie Barnes had his foot stepped on by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, which caused the Rookie of the Year candidate to twist his ankle.

Down on the ground and in a lot of pain, Barnes continued to grab at his foot. Eventually, the young forward was helped up off the court and needed assistance walking back to the visitor's locker room.

To no surprise, Barnes was not cleared to return to the floor. Following the game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that initial X-rays on Barnes' ankle came back negative. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse confirmed that much during his postgame press conference.

While Barnes' X-ray showed promising results for the Raptors, the rookie is expected to undergo an MRI on Sunday. And following a Sunday morning practice session in Philadelphia, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse hinted that some of their players that suffered injuries on Saturday could be on pace to miss Monday's Game 2 matchup.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Nick Nurse mentioned it's "likely" that Barnes and Young are doubtful for Game 2. In addition to Barnes and Young, the Raptors could also miss Gary Trent Jr., who is dealing with a non-COVID illness.

While Nurse mentioned that their playing statuses are not official as of Sunday as they'll continue to monitor everything over the next 24 hours, it seems the Raptors could be down three players in the second matchup of the series.

