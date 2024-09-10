13-Year Veteran Reflects on Relationship with 76ers All-Star
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers' roster went through a complete makeover. Growing pains are to be expected with this much change in one summer, but the new-look squad does have something in its favor.
While a lot of the Sixers' signees are new to Philly, they aren't new to one another. There are countless combinations of players who are reuniting after playing with someone at a previous stop. Among the players with the most former ties is veteran point guard Reggie Jackson.
Early on his career, Jackson was flanked by Andre Drummond for multiple seasons with the Detroit Pistons. Later on, he had the chance to share the floor with Paul George during his tenure with the LA Clippers.
During a recent interview, Jackson opened up on what his relationship is like with the All-Star forward. Their friendship started way before they got to become teammates, and is a deep bond that stems beyond basketball.
"Just that connection, it's amazing," Jackson said. "It's an unbreakable bond. Families are close, like I said he's a brother to me. I'm always rooting for him no matter what the circumstances are. I'm just happy we can be back together on the court."
Not only do Gorge and Jackson get to reunite on the basketball court, but they're in a position to compete for a championship as well. With all the new additions they've made, the Sixers have the star power and depth to potentially go on a deep playoff run.
Jackson is fresh off winning his first championship back in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets. He'll have a similar type role with the Sixers, providing a veteran presence in the backcourt. With how the roster is currently constructed, Jackson will likely assume some of the backup point guard minutes behind Tyrese Maxey.
Despite being in his mid-30s, Jackson is still a productive role player in the league. He played in all 82 games for the Nuggets last season and posted averages of 10.2 PPG and 3.8 APG.