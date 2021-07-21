Report: Norman Powell Declines Player Option

The Portland Trail Blazers have a franchise-alerting offseason ahead of them. If they are unable to make necessary upgrades and improve their chances of contention, it might cost them their franchise cornerstone.

Portland attempted to make upgrades at the deadline last year and now has to work on retaining one of those pieces. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports recently reported that Norman Powell has declined his player option and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Powell found himself in Portland after the Trail Blazers sent young guard Gary Trent Jr. to the Toronto Raptors.

Coming off a career year, it is not shocking Powell has decided to hit the market a year early. Now that this free agency class has weakened, a player like Powell could see a big payday.

This season, Powell posted career-highs in points (18.6 PPG), assists (1.9 APG), and steals (1.2 SPG). He also had the best shooting season of his career, making 41.1% of his threes on six attempts per game.

While Powell has opted to test the open market, it does not necessarily mean he will be joining a new team. In his report, Haynes also stated that the Trail Blazers are making him a top priority this offseason.

If Portland wants any hope of Damian Lillard not requesting a trade, they will need to bring back Powell. Even from there, they will still need to find more additions that can improve their chances.

Now a free agent, the Sixers might be a team that tests the waters on Powell. Leading up to this season's trade deadline there were reports that Daryl Morey tried to land the 27-year-old in Philadelphia.

Entering the peak years of his career and being a former champion, multiple teams are sure to be in the market for Powell. Based on what other teams will be able to offer him, Powell might be out of the Sixers' price point in free agency.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.