SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Rockets Reportedly Considering 76ers' Target Ty Lue to Replace Mike D'Antoni

Justin Grasso

Like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets are searching for a new head coach. This past Saturday, the Houston Rockets were eliminated from the 2020 NBA Playoffs in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers. A day later, the Rockets' veteran head coach Mike D'Antoni announced he wouldn't be returning to Houston next season.

Now, D'Antoni's on the Sixers' radar, according to reports. While the Rockets haven't shown any interest in former 76ers head coach Brett Brown, Houston does reportedly have its eyes on one of Philly's top targets this offseason.

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue might be the most popular head coaching candidate available right now. Although other notable names such as Billy Donovan and D'Antoni became available over time, it seems there are teams interested in bringing Lue back into the spotlight as he's got a proven track record of coaching multiple stars on one roster.

For a while, the race for Lue's services seemed to be between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, as they both possess two All-Stars as the face of their respective franchises. As we know now, the Nets elected to go with first-time head coach Steve Nash -- leaving the Sixers as the top candidate for Lue, potentially.

However, with the Rockets in the market for a new head coach, they're now joining the Ty Lue sweepstakes, according to Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic. [The Rockets] will look to conduct a culture reset," Iko and Amick wrote on Tuesday. "As for D'Antoni's replacement, sources say ESPN analyst and former Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy is expected to be a candidate. Other media outlets have named Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue as a candidate as well."

A Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons-led roster is an imperfectly intriguing situation -- but so is the Russell Westbrook, James Harden-led team in Houston as well. The good news for the Sixers is that Lue was reportedly interested in the job weeks ago, but a lot can change over time as the Rockets' job is the one that's most recently available.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: Pacers Expected to Hire Mike D'Antoni?

With Mike D'Antoni out with the Houston Rockets, a recent NBA rumor indicates that he's expected to be hired by the Indiana Pacers at some point.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers Expected to Interview Donovan, D'Antoni

As they search for a new head coach, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly supposed to interview Billy Donovan and Mike D'Antoni at some point this week.

Justin Grasso

Rockets Expected to Take a 'Strong Look' at Clippers' Ty Lue

The Philadelphia 76ers' top coaching candidate might be Clippers' assistant Ty Lue, but now they can expect the Rockets to garner some interest as well.

Justin Grasso

Mike D'Antoni Officially Departs From Houston Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers head coaching candidate Mike D'Antoni makes it official. He will not return to the Houston Rockets next season.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Mock Draft: 76ers Land Stanford's Tyrell Terry at 21

In a recent 2020 NBA Mock Draft from Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia 76ers select Stanford guard, Tyrell Terry at pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

Rockets' Mike D'Antoni Will 'Consider Options' This Offseason

A recent wave of NBA rumors indicate that Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni plans to keep coaching and will consider all of his options this offseason.

Justin Grasso

Kevin Durant Defends Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently came to the defense of the Sixers' star duo, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

76ers Aren't Giving up on Re-Locating Arenas

Although they were rejected from developing a new arena in Penn's Landing, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly going to continue searching for other options.

Justin Grasso

How Chauncey Billups Could end up on 76ers' Coaching Staff

Former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups wants to explore a career in coaching. While he's gaining interest as a head coach around the NBA, the former Finals MVP could end up on the Philadelphia 76ers' staff.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Latest Details on 2020-2021 Season Plans

As the NBA is getting ready to wrap up the 2019-2020 season, decision-makers are working on plans for the 2020-2021 season on the fly.

Justin Grasso