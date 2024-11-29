All 76ers

Rockets Coach Shares Honest Thoughts on Joel Embiid’s Work Ethic

Ime Udoka shared some insight on his limited time working with the 76ers All-Star.

Justin Grasso

Jan 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid warms up before action against the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Heading into Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Philadelphia 76ers ruled out their star center, Joel Embiid. It marked the third-straight absence for the big man, who has been dealing with swelling in the knee he is managing throughout the year.

Considering he has only appeared in four of the Sixers’ first 17 games of the year, there’s been a lot of talk about Embiid, and not much of it has been positive as fans are growing frustrated with the early state of the team.

As Houston’s head coach, Ime Udoka, watches the situation play out from afar, he wanted to shine some positivity on the seven-time All-Star center, who he worked closely with for one season.

Joel Embiid earned some praise from Ime Udoka.
Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) protects the basketball from Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“He’s a grinder, and he puts in a ton of work,” Udoka said before Wednesday’s game regarding Embiid. “When you have injuries, I think people often look at that instead of the work you put in just to be able to play.”

During the 2019-2020 NBA season, Udoka joined Brett Brown’s staff after a stint as an assistant coach on the San Antonio Spurs. Being around some of the NBA’s biggest stars, who played through notable injury concerns, Udoka feels for his old player.

“I’ve been around with guys like Kawhi [Leonard], and guys like Joel have had that same injury history, and it’s a 24-hour process of just getting your body right to be able to play,” Udoka added.

“Obviously, one of my closest friends in the league, and a guy I work a ton with the COVID year getting prepared for the bubble and all that. I saw the work he puts in. Obviously, a unique, very special talent. Things happen, be patient with it, fight your way through it, but I know what he does behind the scenes to try and get his body right to play.”

Ime Udoka faced the Sixers on Wednesday.
Nov 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka smiles during a timeout against the Portland Trailblazers during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Since entering the NBA, Embiid has had plenty of bouts with different and similar injuries. This year, he’s trying to manage the same knee he received surgery on midway through the 2023-2024 season.

Embiid appeared in just four games this season, seeing the court for an average of 31 minutes. The veteran produced 20 points per game on 38 percent shooting. While he was able to get his feet wet, the Sixers haven’t been able to get him out on the court for more than three games at a time.

Following a loss against Udoka’s Rockets on Wednesday night, Embiid’s next chance to take the floor comes on Friday night when the Sixers pay a visit to the Pistons.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

