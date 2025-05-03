All 76ers

Rockets Coach Shows Love to Gregg Popovich Before Warriors Matchup

Former Sixers assistant Ime Udoka showed love to Gregg Popovich before the Warriors-Rockets matchup.

Justin Grasso

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka on the sideline during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Given that Gregg Popovich has successfully coached the San Antonio Spurs since 1996, he has a large coaching tree that’s grown around the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers have had some connections with the legendary coach.

One of Philadelphia’s former assistants, Ime Udoka, showed love to Popovich ahead of the Houston Rockets’ Game 6 matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, hours after it was revealed Popovich would call it a coaching career.

Being that Udoka used to coach alongside Popovich in San Antonio, it didn’t come as a surprise that Udoka wanted to support a coach who inspired him greatly earlier in his career.

“Knew this day was coming a while ago,” Udoka told reporters on Friday. “Glad I got a chance to work with him. Glad to call him a friend.”

Udoka had two different stints with Popovich—including two different perspectives. After entering the NBA as a player in 2006, Udoka played for the Spurs from 2007 to 2009. By 2012, Udoka started his coaching career as a member of Popovich’s staff.

By 2019, Udoka was hired by the Sixers. At the time, Brett Brown was the head coach—another member of Popovich’s coaching tree. Udoka’s time with the Sixers was short, as he went to Philadelphia for what became Brown’s final season in charge.

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts with forward Tari Eason (17) after Eason fouled out during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After the Sixers parted ways with Brown, Udoka was considered a head coaching candidate to replace him. However, the Sixers landed on Doc Rivers. Udoka packed up to join the Brooklyn Nets before landing his first head coaching job with the Boston Celtics in 2021.

At this point, Udoka has made his way over to the Western Conference, where he coaches the Rockets. This season, the Rockets improved to 52-30 after going 41-41 last season, missing the playoffs. After a 115-107 victory over Golden State, the Rockets forced a Game 7, which will take place on Sunday.

Justin Grasso
