Rookie Duty Resumed for 76ers' Matisse Thybulle on Thursday

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle, the Philadelphia 76ers' 2019 first-round selection, has had quite the first year in the NBA. Being the only first-round pick for the Sixers this season, the veterans on the team made sure he had plenty of extra activities to do off the court.

Thybulle's principal responsibility as a rookie throughout the year has been getting fast food for his teammates before the Sixers take a flight to another city to compete. Sometimes, fans would spot the rookie guard at a local Chick-Fil-A, or possibly a Popeyes, putting in a lengthy order for his entire team.

At times, we witnessed Thybulle's teammate and veteran mentor Tobias Harris tease the young guard for screwing up the order. His most notable mistake was grabbing just a handful of biscuits for a plane full of NBA veterans who were craving them. Thybulle was set to continue picking up food for the Sixers' travel party throughout his entire rookie season, but things grew strange there towards the end.

Back in March, the NBA season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So for the last few months, there has been no NBA action. Therefore, Thybulle didn't have to go to any of the local fast food joints to pick up any large orders. 

On Thursday, though, the Sixers rookie was back in business. As the 76ers gear up for a one-way flight to Orlando, Florida, to join the NBA bubble, Thybulle was spotted boarding the team's plane with a large bag filled with Chick-Fil-A meals. Luckily for Thybulle, the team only has to do one flight to Florida, and one trip back, when it's all said and done. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

