Russell Westbrook Questionable for Game 4 vs. Sixers

The Washington Wizards could be shorthanded in a do-or-die matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. According to the injury report released late on Sunday, Wizards guard Russell Westbrook is questionable for the matchup as he's dealing with a right ankle sprain.

Westbrook's ankle issues started during Game 2 in Philly last Wednesday. In the second half, the veteran rolled his ankle and spent a few moments down on the court as he received attention from Washington's medical trainers.

Eventually, Westbrook was able to get up, but he went straight back to the visitor's locker room. At that point, his night was finished as the Wizards fell short to the Sixers for the second-straight time in the series.

Leading up to Saturday night's Game 3 matchup between the Sixers and Wizards, Westbrook was questionable because of his ankle. Hours before tip-off, Washington's head coach Scott Brooks considered Westbrook to be a game-time decision.

After going through pregame warmups, Westbrook felt fine enough to play in Game 3. Therefore, he was cleared for action and inserted into the starting lineup. The veteran guard checked in 34 minutes on Saturday. During his time on the court, he collected 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Despite having himself a solid outing with a triple-double, Westbrook's contributions weren't nearly enough to help his team defeat the Sixers. Now, as an elimination game looms, Westbrook's status is once again in question.

Considering the circumstances of Monday's game, Westbrook's chances of playing are probably high. However, his head coach couldn't confirm the veteran's status on Sunday. Therefore, Westbrook will likely be a game-time decision on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.