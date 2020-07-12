Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers added an Australian wing to its roster with former Dallas Mavericks veteran, Ryan Broekhoff. The team expected to have the new addition available to them when training camp 2.0 fired up in Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart, but the latest addition wasn't anywhere to be found in the bubble.

As it turns out, Broekhoff didn't travel to Camden or Orlando this past week. Instead, the 29-year-old wing stayed back in Australia for undisclosed reasons, as of Saturday. On Sunday, however, Broekhoff released a personal statement clearing up the situation.

"I am not with the 76ers right now in Orlando," Broekhoff wrote on his personal Twitter account. "My wife, who is high risk tested positive for COVID-19. We have a young son, and my focus needs to be with my family at this time. I appreciate the 76ers for their support."

During his introductory press conference a couple of weeks back, Broekhoff actually revealed his wife was at high risk for COVID-19. And because of that, the second-year guard was hesitant to rejoin the NBA at first knowing the virus is still alive and continually affecting citizens of the United States of America.

"It hasn't been an easy decision by any means to come back," Broekhoff said a couple of weeks ago. "I have a wife and a one-year-old son, and my wife has an auto-immune disease. She's high risk for COVID, so it has taken a lot for us to be able to get to this point."

Unfortunately, since he revealed his plans to join the Sixers, Broekhoff's wife has been infected by the virus. It's unclear if this means Broekhoff's time with the Sixers is over before it even gets started -- but right now, that's not Broekhoff's or the team's primary concern. At this point, health is understandably the priority, and the Sixers are supporting Broekhoff's decision to hang back for now, rightfully so.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_