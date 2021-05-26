Scott Brooks Praises Tobias Harris After Game One Performance

If you had to pick an MVP for game one between the Sixers and Wizards, look no further than Tobias Harris. His performance on Sunday was another showing on the long list of games proving he was deserving of an All-Star selection.

After scoring 28 points in the first half, Harris went on to set a new playoff career-high with 37 points. This scoring barrage kept the Sixers afloat while Joel Embiid had to sit most of the first half after picking up three fouls.

Wizards' head coach Scott Brooks tipped his cap to Harris during his post-practice media availability on Tuesday. Saying Harris is a "high-level player" and can get it done in all areas of the game.

"He can catch-and-go, he can make passes, he can put it on the floor as well as anybody at that position. He's a high-level offensive player. He's a high-level player period. He can do just about everything on the floor," said Brooks.

With all the weapons Harris has in his offensive arsenal, he is a matchup nightmare for the Wizards. He continually found mismatches and exploited them properly.

Brooks tried to throw multiple different looks at Harris during his scoring barrage in the first half but saw little effectiveness. Harris was too quick for the Wizards' forwards and then used his size when matched up against a guard.

Harris has had his postseason struggles in recent years, but you couldn't tell based on how he looked on Sunday. His performance was a testament to the growth in his game from last season to this season.

Doc Rivers had Harris playing some of his best basketball when they were together in LA. Since being reunited in Philadelphia, it has been more of the same.

Things are not going to get easier for Brooks and the Wizards. Not only do they have to focus on slowing down Harris, but they'll have to do it with Embiid on the floor as well.

The Embiid/Harris duo has been a great one-two punch for the Sixers all season and looks to be successful early on in this postseason run.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.