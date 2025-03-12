Scottie Barnes' Final Status for Raptors Matchup vs Sixers Revealed
On Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers for the second and final time this season. This battle of division foes is already lacking an abundance of star power, and could potentially be without more.
As the regular season slowly comes to a close, the Raptors find themselves with an abundance of players on their injury report. Among those listed for Wednesday's matchup is All-Star forward Scottie Barnes, who is questionable due to a sprained right hand.
Aside from missing an extended stretch at the beginning of the season, Barnes has been a constant in the lineup for the Raptors this year. He's played in 51 of their 65 games, and is averaging 19.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 6.0 APG. The last time Barnes was out of action for the Raptors was on February 26th was just a one-game absence.
Barnes played a key role in the Raptors walking out with a win the last time they faced off against the Sixers. He ended the night with a double-double, recording 33 points and 10 rebounds. This performance fell just short of his season-high in points, which currently sits at 35.
After being a game-time decision, Barnes' final status against the Sixers has been revealed. He has officially been ruled out and will not be in action. Barnes joins other All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George as the other high-profile talents who are sidelined.
With Barnes out, both teams find themselves very shorthanded as they square off for the third time this year. Tip off in Toronto is slated for 7:30 pm Eastern Time.