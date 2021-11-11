Pippen Advises Simmons to Learn From Giannis Antetokounmpo

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Scottie Pippen Advises Ben Simmons to Learn From Giannis Antetokounmpo
    Publish date:

    Scottie Pippen Advises Ben Simmons to Learn From Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Author:

    Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has been doing a lot of press lately. Therefore, he's been discussing a lot of current topics in the NBA. These days, if you talk about the NBA and the rumors going around, it's almost impossible not to discuss Philadelphia 76ers star guard Ben Simmons.

    As Simmons is coming off of a rough showing in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks last year, the three-time All-Star is searching for a fresh start elsewhere. Although he's requested a trade from the Sixers, the organization hasn't found a deal worth making at this time.

    Simmons remains a member of the 76ers, but he has yet to take the floor with them this season. After skipping training camp, the entire preseason, and the first stretch of regular-season games, Simmons claims he's not mentally ready to take the floor.

    Part of that might have to do with his shooting struggles last year. As Simmons already had a reputation for lacking a jump shot, the star guard has been hesitant to expand his range. On top of that, his free-throw shooting in the playoffs last year reached historically poor levels. 

    Read More

    Simmons has yet to take the court to show any improvements that he made in the offseason as he's not mentally prepared to take the floor. In Pippen's opinion, Simmons should take a page out of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Atentokounmpo's book by ignoring all of the negative noise from the outside and just go to work.

    "I've always admired the way Giannis has played. The progress he made year in and year out and the fact that he's not afraid to be humiliated. That's what makes him great. We saw him shoot airball threes, we saw teams force him to shoot threes, and he's really worked at his craft. Teams started fouling him. He hasn't ran away from anything. In fact, he's met every challenge that has been thrown at him. You know, I even hate to bring him up, but Ben Simmons has to take a page out of his book. As dominant as he should be, he has to play that way. If he gets fouled, he has to keep putting himself in that position to overcome his fears, and that's what he hasn't done."

    Will Ben Simmons return to play for the Sixers this season? Nobody can guess whether he will or won't right now. As the star guard works on getting mentally ready to return to the court, it remains evident that he wants to be traded.

    However, in order for the Sixers to move Simmons in a deal that meets their demands, the All-Star might have to take the floor again to prove his value is much higher than it seemed during that second-round series against Atlanta. 

    Whether Simmons plays for Philly or for any other team, Pippen's point stands. In order for the former first-overall pick to reach his highest ceiling, the star guard is going to have to embrace the struggles that come with getting there. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_14006321_168388689_lowres
    News

    Pippen Advises Simmons to Learn From Giannis Antetokounmpo

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17122123_168388689_lowres
    News

    Was Danny Green Coming Off 76ers' Bench Temporary?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17109031_168388689_lowres
    News

    Seth Curry Questionable vs. Raptors on Thursday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17126315_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Playing Against Bucks' Jrue Holiday

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15609720_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Tobias Harris Could Return for Sixers vs. Raptors Matchup

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17046817_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Doc Rivers Has an Encouraging Update Regarding Tobias Harris

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_14009418_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: There's Belief Simmons Could Stay in Philly Past the Deadline

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17126310_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers, Niang Assess Paul Reed's Defensive Effort vs. Bucks

    Nov 10, 2021