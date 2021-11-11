Pippen Advises Simmons to Learn From Giannis Antetokounmpo

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has been doing a lot of press lately. Therefore, he's been discussing a lot of current topics in the NBA. These days, if you talk about the NBA and the rumors going around, it's almost impossible not to discuss Philadelphia 76ers star guard Ben Simmons.

As Simmons is coming off of a rough showing in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks last year, the three-time All-Star is searching for a fresh start elsewhere. Although he's requested a trade from the Sixers, the organization hasn't found a deal worth making at this time.

Simmons remains a member of the 76ers, but he has yet to take the floor with them this season. After skipping training camp, the entire preseason, and the first stretch of regular-season games, Simmons claims he's not mentally ready to take the floor.

Part of that might have to do with his shooting struggles last year. As Simmons already had a reputation for lacking a jump shot, the star guard has been hesitant to expand his range. On top of that, his free-throw shooting in the playoffs last year reached historically poor levels.

Simmons has yet to take the court to show any improvements that he made in the offseason as he's not mentally prepared to take the floor. In Pippen's opinion, Simmons should take a page out of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Atentokounmpo's book by ignoring all of the negative noise from the outside and just go to work.

"I've always admired the way Giannis has played. The progress he made year in and year out and the fact that he's not afraid to be humiliated. That's what makes him great. We saw him shoot airball threes, we saw teams force him to shoot threes, and he's really worked at his craft. Teams started fouling him. He hasn't ran away from anything. In fact, he's met every challenge that has been thrown at him. You know, I even hate to bring him up, but Ben Simmons has to take a page out of his book. As dominant as he should be, he has to play that way. If he gets fouled, he has to keep putting himself in that position to overcome his fears, and that's what he hasn't done."

Will Ben Simmons return to play for the Sixers this season? Nobody can guess whether he will or won't right now. As the star guard works on getting mentally ready to return to the court, it remains evident that he wants to be traded.

However, in order for the Sixers to move Simmons in a deal that meets their demands, the All-Star might have to take the floor again to prove his value is much higher than it seemed during that second-round series against Atlanta.

Whether Simmons plays for Philly or for any other team, Pippen's point stands. In order for the former first-overall pick to reach his highest ceiling, the star guard is going to have to embrace the struggles that come with getting there.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.