Seth Curry Congratulates JJ Redick After Retirement Announcement

There was a league-wide belief in the NBA that JJ Redick was going to return at some point during the 2021-2022 season. As a free agent, the veteran sharpshooter was going to weigh his options throughout the year as he got his body right after an injury-riddled season last year.

But Redick ultimately decided to hang it up and call it a career. On Tuesday morning, the veteran sharpshooter started off his latest episode of 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast with an unexpected but important announcement.

After 15 seasons in the NBA, Redick decided it was time to retire. He spent seven seasons with the Orlando Magic, 28 games with the Milwaukee Bucks, four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, two seasons with the Sixers, two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, and 13 games with the Dallas Mavericks.

Redick wraps up his career with a 41-percent average from three-point land. During his two-year stint in Philadelphia, Redick hit on 41-percent of his threes and averaged 17 points per game. His second season in Philly was his career-best as he put up 18 PPG. Following his big announcement on Tuesday, Redick received love from a current Sixers sharpshooter, Seth Curry.

Curry credits Redick for being a reason why he wanted to attend Duke during his college days. Redick, who spent all four seasons of his NCAA eligibility at Duke, established himself as a college basketball legend. He averaged nearly 20 points per game in 139 matchups before becoming the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.

Although Curry didn't start out at Duke right away during his college days, he had a three-year stint with the Blue Devils after his freshman season at Liberty. Like Redick, Curry established himself as a reliable sharpshooter from beyond the arc. Now, he's making a career out of knocking down threes in the NBA and just had his best professional season with the 76ers.

