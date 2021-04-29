Seth Curry is Excited to Play in First Postseason With Sixers

Seth Curry is no stranger to the NBA playoffs. Being in the league since 2013, Curry has been to the postseason a couple of times throughout his journey. His first playoff experience came in 2019 when he came off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry appeared in 16 games and averaged five points off the bench while shooting 40-percent from three. The following season, Curry landed back with the Dallas Mavericks just as they were beginning to thrive once again.

Although Dallas came up short in last year's postseason, Curry still added six games of playoff experience to his resume, making it 22 total. Now, he'll have the opportunity to build on that number this season as he will enter the playoffs for a third-straight season. Except for this time, it's with the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the 2020 NBA Draft, Curry had no intentions of leaving Dallas. When the second round of the big event got started, though, the Mavs sent Curry packing to Philly, which the veteran guard later considered to be a "bad business decision" on the Mavericks' part.

At this point, Curry isn't complaining, though. As his former team sits in sixth place in the Western Conference and are candidates to possibly have to go through the play-in tournament to make the postseason, Curry is on a Sixers team that clinched the playoffs already on Wednesday night with a win over the Atlanta Hawks. As expected, Curry is thrilled to have another shot at winning in the playoffs this year.

“[I'm] very excited," Curry said after Wednesday's game. "Very excited. Especially being here, a new team, new environment, hopefully, it’s a great atmosphere for us when we do get to get to the playoffs, but you can’t skip any steps as a team. We just got to keep our spot and continue to stay healthy, continue to get better, and continue to play good basketball as a team heading into the playoffs.”

When the Sixers made the playoffs last year, their lack of three-point shooters was obvious. By adding Curry this season, his presence alone helps the Sixers' spacing issues that occurred during last year's run. Plus, when Curry catches fire as he did on Wednesday night to help Philly earn a spot in the postseason, the Sixers are a dangerous team as his three-point shooting can help take the team over the top.

