Seth Curry Hopes to Stay With Sixers Long-Term

When Daryl Morey took over to become the Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball Operations two offseasons ago, he made several key moves on the night of the 2020 NBA Draft. Before the big event, Morey got off Al Horford's contract and landed a package centered around the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green.

Then, not too long after selecting Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st overall pick, Morey flipped Josh Richardson and a second-round pick into veteran sharpshooting guard Seth Curry.

Fast forward a year later, and many consider Morey's Richardson-Curry swap as one of the Sixers' best trades of this era. In his first year donning a Sixers uniform, Curry notched career-highs as he started in 57 games, and averaged 12.5 points, and collected 2.7 assists per game.

In addition to notching career-highs in the regular season, Curry was phenomenal in his first playoff run in Philly as he averaged 18 points while shooting 51-percent from three in 12 postseason games.

During his second season in Philly, Curry's been off to another hot start. In his first 15 games of the 2021-2022 run, Curry notched 15 points per game while knocking down 44-percent of his three-point shots.

It's unclear if he'll sustain those numbers throughout the remainder of the year, but recent history says he'll likely continue to be at least a 40-percent three-point shooter for the Sixers as long as he's in the lineup -- and barring any unexpected changes of heart -- Curry will likely finish out his current contract with the Sixers, which is set to expire after next year.

While he's still got a long way to go before that happens, Curry recently participated in a Q&A with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and discussed his future. When asked about a possible long-term fit in Philadelphia, Curry admittedly wasn't sure what the future holds. However, he seems hopeful to remain in Philadelphia.

"I hope so," Curry told Scotto this week. "But I thought I'd be in Dallas for a long time, too, so you never know. It's a crazy business. Things change fast. As a player, you want to be somewhere for a long time. It's been a great fit. I love the energy in Philly. We'll see what happens."

Curry's past experiences proved to him that nothing is forever in the NBA. Even after he signed a four-year deal with the Mavericks in 2019, the veteran sharpshooter was moved to Philly the following year. While it's unlikely the Sixers will be the next team to cut the cord on Curry early, the Sixers guard can't be so sure as the NBA is unpredictable at the end of the day.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.