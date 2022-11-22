Seth Curry Isn’t Out for Revenge vs. 76ers on Tuesday

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry mentioned on numerous occasions during his time with the Sixers that he hoped to become a long-term fit with the organization.

Unfortunately, everything didn’t pan out for Curry. As his current Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons held out for a trade throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, Curry found himself included in the trade package headlined by Simmons so the Sixers could land the ten-time All-Star James Haden.

When the Sixers and the Nets met for the first time since the trade in March of last year, Curry admitted he had some revenge on his mind.

“A little bit last year. A little last year,” said Curry when asked about if the trade motivates him.

But now that he’s got that first game against the Sixers post-trade out of the way and he is amid his first full season as a member of the 76ers, Curry is approaching Tuesday night’s game with the same mentality as every other matchup.

“I think where I played and just the overall environment and stuff like that, it was a little edge,” Curry continued. “But try to keep that same mentality every night. Just trying to come out, do what I will do, what I can to help the team win and have fun at the same time.”

Although the matchup doesn’t carry more juice for Curry, especially since guys like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are ruled out for the night, the former Sixers sharpshooter looks forward to playing at his old home once again.

“I played some good basketball [in Philly] for majority of my time,” Curry explained. “We had a really good team, played a lot of good basketball, regular season, playoffs. Just like I said, the fans are one of a kind and bring it every night. So, it's one of the things I miss about playing here, and I was enjoying my time.”

In his first full season with the Sixers, Curry started in 57 games. During that time, he averaged 12 points while shooting 45 percent from deep. In 45 games with the Sixers last year, Curry averaged 15 points while knocking down 42 percent of his shots before getting moved to Brooklyn.

While the trade no longer carries added motivation for Curry going into Tuesday’s game, he looks forward to having another opportunity to improve on a personal note and as a team.

“We still got a job to do,” Curry finished. “Come in and play the right way, get better as a team. Me, Myself personally, just trying to get my game all the way right back healthy. And tonight is another step in just trying to build for the rest of the season.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.