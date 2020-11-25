Seth Curry Isn't Opposed to Playing Point Guard for Sixers

Barring any sudden trades or signings, the Philadelphia 76ers are likely just about done re-building the roster heading into the training camp portion of the 2020-2021 NBA offseason.

Some might argue the front office needs to find a veteran point guard to back up Ben Simmons. Perhaps, the team might already have somebody for the job, though.

For starters, the Sixers still have Shake Milton, who won the starting point guard job down in the Orlando bubble as Ben Simmons switched to the power forward position late last season. While Simmons will likely take over the point guard position again this year, Milton could resume his role as a point guard, but behind the two-time All-Star.

The Sixers have several options. And one of their recent trade acquisitions isn't opposed to taking on the role of being a backup point guard if needed. Last week, the Sixers sent Josh Richardson and a second-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry.

Although Curry typically plays the two-guard position, the sharpshooter knows his game is versatile enough to allow him to move around in rotation.

"I played point guard for a year in college," Curry explained. "In the league, at times and in certain moments when guys were out or coming off the bench, I've had a role in playing a lot of pick and roll and creating off the dribble as well."

"So, I feel like I'm a pretty versatile player," the veteran continued. "I'm not just a spot-up shooter. That's the main part of my game, but to have an effective career and play a long time, I have to be able to do things in all different ways."

It's unclear what Doc Rivers' definitive plan for Curry is at this moment as the team has yet to begin training camp. However, if the 76ers want to move Curry around and tap into his versatility, the 30-year-old guard is more than willing to do what it takes to get on the floor and put the Sixers in the best position to win.

