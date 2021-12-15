Seth Curry's Playing Status vs. Heat in Question on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to be fully healthy on Wednesday night at home, but that's not a guarantee. When the Sixers paid a visit to Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the team's regular rotation was healthy as the injury report was primarily clean.

However, not too long before the Grizzlies and the Sixers tipped off, Philadelphia ruled out a couple of their players. 76ers starting guard Seth Curry became the first late scratch on Monday night.

As the sharpshooter was dealing with shoulder soreness, according to a team official, the 76ers decided to give Curry a night of rest against the Grizzlies. With Curry out of the lineup, the 76ers rolled with Furkan Korkmaz in the starting group.

Not too long after Curry was scratched, the Sixers decided to shut their starting center Joel Embiid down for the night as well. As the All-Star has been dealing with rib soreness over the previous two games, he got the night off on Monday to rest up.

While Curry and Embiid's setbacks were sudden, they didn't seem too serious. However, there is a chance the two veterans could miss another game.

The Sixers are set to host the Miami Heat for the first time this season on Wednesday night. While the Heat are dealing with their own handful of injuries, the Sixers are in the same boat now as both, Embiid and Curry are questionable going into the game.

This season, the Sixers often wait until roughly half an hour before their matchups to make the final call on a questionable player's status. Judging based on previous trends, Curry and Embiid will likely be considered game-time decisions ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Heat.

