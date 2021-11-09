Seth Curry Questionable vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The hits won't stop coming for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the team is set to host the defending NBA champions on Tuesday night for the second half of a back-to-back, the Sixers have another key player who could potentially miss the matchup in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry.

Curry, who hasn't missed a game yet for the Sixers, is questionable leading up to Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Philly's injury report, Curry is dealing with a foot contusion.

The veteran guard was one of three regulars in Philadelphia's starting five to take the court against the New York Knicks on Monday night. Curry checked in for 40 minutes and took ten shots from the field. He drained 40-percent of his total shot attempts and went 2-6 from beyond the arc, snagging 14 points in the Sixers' loss to the Knicks.

Now, he could be one of a handful of players to miss Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks. Since last week, the Sixers have been extremely short-handed as players dealt with injury and COVID-related setbacks throughout the four-game stretch,

Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle have all been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol before last week's slate of games wrapped up. At this point, they remain out, and the dominos keep falling.

In addition to those three, Sixers center Joel Embiid was also entered into the protocol on Monday. Although he was set to rest against the Knicks and planned to return on Tuesday -- Embiid's failure to return two negative tests within a 24-hour span forced the Sixers to keep him in the protocol on Tuesday.

The Sixers will certainly need Curry in the lineup on Tuesday as they need all the help they can get to avoid dropping two games in a row. However, the Sixers guard will likely be a game-time decision against Milwaukee.

