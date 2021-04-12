Seth Curry Looks Forward to Returning to Dallas to Face Mavericks

Seth Curry had every intention of playing with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2020-2021 NBA season. As the veteran sharpshooter had multiple seasons left on his contract, Curry didn't feel like he was on the move anytime soon.

That changed on the night of the 2020 NBA Draft. While vacationing with his family, Curry received a call during the second round of the draft and found out that he wouldn't play with the Mavericks this season after all.

Instead, the veteran was set to debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in December. Curry wasn't bitter towards the Mavericks when he found out that they were getting rid of him. Instead, he just understood that they might've made a bad business decision.

"Never nothing personal. I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys over there," Curry said back in February after the Sixers defeated the Mavericks at home for the first time this year. "I just think they made a bad business decision, but it happens all the time. It is what it is. Just another night to get a win and play well as a team."

On Monday night, Curry will return to Dallas for the first time since last season. Following a Monday morning shootaround in his old stomping grounds, the veteran guard participated in a virtual Zoom call with reporters and spoke on his not-so-bitter return to Dallas on Monday night.

"Yeah, [I look forward to the matchup]," Curry said after shootaround. "It's gonna be a fun game. It's a good matchup with two good teams. I don't know how many fans they have [tonight], or whatever, but it's always good to be back and see familiar faces. I'm just trying to get another win."

Emotionless as always, Curry made it clear that Monday night's battle with his former team will be "nothing special" as it's just another game of basketball for him. The last time Curry faced the Mavs, he had himself a solid shooting night as he went 6-for-9 from the field for 15 points. He might not say he has a chip on his shoulder going into the match, but it will be interesting to see if his performance will tell a different story.

