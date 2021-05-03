Seth Curry Finds Silver Lining in Sixers' OT Thriller vs. Spurs

The Sixers went into San Antonio on Sunday looking to keep up their dominant stretch. They were riding high after three straight blowout wins against the Thunder and Hawks.

When it was released that the Spurs were sitting their two leading scorers, it looked like the Sixers could be heading to a fourth straight blowout. While most thought that was how the game would go, it wouldn't be the case.

Despite being shorthanded, the Spurs didn't roll over to the Sixers. They stuck around for most of this game and even forced overtime.

In the end, the Sixers walked away with the win, but it took much longer than anticipated. A grueling overtime game is not how a team wants to kick off a stretch of five games in seven days.

It may not have been in the fashion they wanted, but there were still some positive takeaways from this matchup. During his postgame availability, Seth Curry gave his silver lining of the overtime thriller.

"It's good to have those close end of game situations to figure out how to get stops and cut off a run down the stretch. We haven't been in that situation in a while as a full team. Stuff we can look at, coaches can look at the film and figure some stuff out for down the line," said Curry.

Curry brought up some valid points in his thoughts on the matchup. This late in the season, it is good to have a chance to work on sets to end games with. Situations like this are even more important in a crazed season like this, where practice time has been almost non-existent.

The film of this game might prove to be beneficial for Doc Rivers down the line. He now has a sample to work with of how to close a game with what is the final iteration of this roster.

Letting the Spurs hang around into overtime wasn't the best situation to be in, but it allowed the Sixers to work on end-of-game situations in a live setting while still walking away with a win.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.