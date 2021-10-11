Curry, Harris Will Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets

Following Sunday afternoon's practice in Camden, New Jersey, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers discussed the difficulty of having a plan and sticking to it by the time the third preseason game rolls around.

"[The third preseason game] just goes by health," Rivers said. "Like, how many guys, I mean, we had a bunch of guys go down today. Nothing bad, but you know, tweaked ankles and stuff. So, you just really by the third or fourth game you're trying to get through health-wise, and you're gonna start seeing some guys out."

With the Brooklyn Nets in town for Philly's third preseason outing, Rivers anticipated having a shorthanded squad. Ben Simmons, who has yet to show face in Philadelphia, remains out as he's not with the team.

As expected, Grant Riller and Matisse Thybulle are also out as they've been diagnosed with injuries following the Sixers' first preseason game of the year. In addition to those three, the Sixers will be without a few more key players on Monday night as two are dealing with minor setbacks, and the other will get some rest.

Seth Curry, who's been on a hot streak since the 2021 playoff run, will get some well-deserved rest on Monday night. Being that Curry's a 31-year-old veteran, Rivers made it clear that he'll miss some time in the preseason for resting purposes. After having two solid performances against the Toronto Raptors, Curry will get the night off on Monday as he'll watch from the bench.

In addition to Curry, the Sixers will also be without Tobias Harris and Shake Milton. Milton, who rolled his ankle during Sunday's practice, was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. As he undergoes further evaluation, he will not participate in Monday's game.

As for Harris, he's been dealing with knee soreness for roughly a week now. As the Sixers geared up for their preseason opener early on last week, Harris was kneed in the knee during a workout. Therefore, he was ruled out of the opener for precautionary reasons. Although Harris played in the Sixers' second preseason matchup of the year, Harris was ruled out of Saturday's Blue and White scrimmage.

Now, he'll also miss the third matchup of the preseason against Brooklyn on Monday night. Considering Harris participated in a pre-scrimmage workout on Saturday and was involved in practice on Sunday, the veteran forward doesn't seem to be dealing with anything serious. Just like last week, the Sixers are more than likely remaining cautious with Harris as getting him to the regular season healthy is a top priority.

