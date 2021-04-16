Seth Curry, Tobias Harris to Miss Friday's Sixers vs. Clippers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will be quite shorthanded on Friday night as they welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this season.

Heading into the matchup, the Sixers had the veteran forward Tobias Harris, and the backup center Dwight Howard listed as questionable. According to the injury report, both players were dealing with knee soreness.

Howard, who missed Wednesday's matchup against Brooklyn, isn't dealing with anything too serious, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. However, he'll get the night off once again on Friday as the team ruled him out.

As for Harris, he played in Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After checking in for roughly 34 minutes, Harris wasn't available towards the end of the game as he was dealing with soreness in his knee. Following the win over the Nets, Harris revealed that his injury would make him day-to-day moving forward.

"I've been having a little aching in my knee," Harris said after the win over the Nets. "That was kind of limiting me there in the fourth quarter. It's kind of a day-by-day thing to get myself as much rest and take proper care of my knee treatment-wise. Going into today's game, it was pretty much 50-50 if I was going to be able to go."

Heading into Friday's game, Harris was questionable. As tip-off approached, the Sixers ruled Harris out. Along with Harris and Howard, the 76ers also ruled out Seth Curry suddenly as he's dealing with a hip flexor, according to a Sixers spokesperson. While all three players will sit out on Friday, none of their setbacks are deemed serious.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.