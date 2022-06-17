Several Former Sixers Involved in Mavericks, Rockets Trade

With the 2022 NBA offseason underway and the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, teams are already making some significant moves as they look to upgrade for next year and beyond.

Earlier this week, the first trade of the offseason went down between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Two days later, the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets struck a deal of their own, which involved several former members of the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets moved their standout big man Christian Wood. In exchange for Wood, the Mavericks will send the 2022 26th overall pick, big man Boban Marjanovic, veteran guard Trey Burke, reserve power forward Marquese Chriss, and reserve guard Sterling Brown to the Houston Rockets.

Christian Wood was one of the many players that suited up for the Sixers during the Process era. He was one of the few to have longevity in the NBA. After a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-2020, Wood was signed and traded to Houston, where he played for the last two years.

As the Rockets continue to rebuild, the Mavericks took advantage of their sale and grabbed a solid big to pair up with their star guard Luka Doncic.

In addition to Wood, Marjanovic and Burke are also former members of the 76ers. Boban was involved in a mid-season blockbuster trade between the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2018-2019 season. After the 2019 playoff run, Marjanovic tested free agency and landed with the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Trey Burke’s time in Philly was short-lived as well. Ahead of the 2019-2020 season, Burke inked a one-year deal with the Sixers. He appeared in just 25 games and lost the backup point guard spot to former Sixer Raul Neto. Midway through the season, the Sixers waived Burke. Eventually, he returned to Dallas. Now, he’ll get a go-round with the Rockets next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

