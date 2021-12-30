Shake Milton Could Return to Sixers' Lineup vs. Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to battle with COVID-19-related setbacks. However, the team is slowly starting to get healthier as well.

After the Sixers had a small COVID outbreak on their team last month, they lost Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and Joel Embiid for an extended period of time.

Then a couple of weeks ago, Georges Niang became the first Sixer to get entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol this month.

Sixers reserves Andre Drummond and Shake Milton were second and third members of the team to land in the protocol, with Danny Green eventually becoming the fourth.

As those four landed in the protocol within the last couple of weeks, they are all getting healthier and cleared for action.

Niang was the first player back as he made his return on Sunday when the Sixers faced the Washington Wizards on the road.

Drummond and Milton managed to return to the court for practice on Wednesday as the Sixers prepared for their Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

As Drummond was left off Philly's injury report for Thursday night, he's set to make his return after missing the last four games. As for Milton, he's a 50/50 shot to play as he's been listed as questionable.

Another Shorthanded Matchup

Although Milton could join Drummond in returning to the Sixers' lineup on Thursday, Philly lost two more players to the protocol on Thursday morning.

According to a team official, Sixers' two-way guard Myles Powell and the ten-day signee Tyler Johnson have been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game as they've now entered the protocol.

In addition to Powell and Johnson, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has also entered the protocol. Therefore, he'll be replaced by longtime assistant coach Dan Burke as the Sixers face the Nets on the road for the second time this season.

The Sixers and the Nets are set to tip-off at 7 PM EST.

