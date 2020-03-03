Is Shake Milton Jrue Holiday 2.0? Sixers' Brett Brown Sees a 'Fair Comparison'

Besides the injuries, temporary starting point guard Shake Milton has been the talk of the Philadelphia 76ers recently. As a 2018 second-round pick, with a career that has seen its fair share of ups and downs, Milton is beginning to grow into an exciting prospect. And based on what we've seen lately, he may not only be suitable for coming off the bench when the team is healthy -- but he also looks like a solid starting guard at the moment while Ben Simmons is out with an injury.

Just this past Sunday, Milton made headlines around the NBA. Before the Los Angeles Clippers matchup at the Staples Center, many outside of Philly weren't aware of precisely who Shake Milton was. After he dropped a career-high of 39 points against one of the NBA's best teams, though, he became a star overnight.

Before Milton's big game on Sunday, he was already budding into a solid point guard as of late. As the Sixers needed somebody to step up in the absence of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, Milton has embraced his moment and remained ready. A couple of weeks ago, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown admitted he had Shake Milton out of the rotation.

Now, the head coach is agreeing that his temporary starting point guard is beginning to look like one of his former stars, Jrue Holiday. It's been years since Brett Brown coached New Orleans Pelicans' point guard, Jrue Holiday, but the Sixers' head coach has seen his fair share play from the 29-year-old former first-round pick. Therefore, his opinion on this specific comparison is an important one.

And as NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Lynam compared Milton to Holiday after seeing the young Sixer average 20 points, while shooting just under 70-percent from three over the last five matchups, Brett Brown couldn't help but back that assessment up.

"I think that's a fair comparison," Brown said recently, in regards to Lynam's claim. "Jrue's probably got maybe ten-fifteen more pounds on him (both are 205-pounds, according to ESPN). In general, a big guard that's a two-way guard. He can play some two, and he can play some one -- they're both multi-purpose. I agree with Coach [Lynam]. [Shake's] evolution, while he's been with us, is to be applauded."

Shake Milton has the skillset to be a key bench piece and potentially a starter in the future with the Sixers, but now it's all about keeping it consistent. Sure, his recent performances have been solid, but it's just a small sample size at this point. If Milton can continue to produce somewhere around 15-20 points-per-game, the Sixers might be able to confidently say they've found a diamond in the rough during last year's draft.

