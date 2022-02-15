Shake Milton Feels Sixers Can Learn A Lot From James Harden

Over the last few years, Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton has backed up the team's three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

After playing behind and alongside Simmons for several years, Milton experienced a significant change this season as Simmons grew disgruntled in Philadelphia and requested to move on during the offseason.

The Sixers didn't grant Simmons' wish right away. Although the All-Star remained on Philadelphia's roster throughout the first 50-plus games of the 2021-2022 NBA season, they found a way to put an end to the Ben Simmons saga and get James Harden in return during the process.

Now, Milton has gone from backing up guards such as Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, and Seth Curry to playing behind a combination of Maxey and Harden.

"It's been hectic and crazy," Milton said in regards to how the last few days have been for the Sixers. "A lot of moving parts. Guys are trying to get adjusted. I think right now, everybody's just kind of getting a feel for everybody. I saw something (James Harden) might not be playing until after the break. We're just trying to put in the groundwork. So, after the break, we can get things going."

Although Simmons had notable accolades of his own, James Harden's resume is unlike most guards in the NBA. As he joins the Sixers, the ten-time All-Star will undoubtedly be the most talented star Milton is set to play behind. Therefore, the reserve guard believes there is a lot he can learn from Harden.

"He's been a scoring champion, leads the league in assists. I mean, we can learn infinite things from him," Milton continued. "I think we already are, honestly. Just the way he moved, the way he sees angles, and hitting rollers and finding guys on offense. I think that's going to translate really well."

Harden isn't ready to make his Sixers debut just yet. While he's feeling healthy enough to work out with the team, Harden and the Sixers decided that the star guard would stay off the court on game nights until they get back from the All-Star break. Therefore, Harden won't be making his debut until next Friday, at the earliest.

