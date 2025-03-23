Shaq Sends Stern Message to Philadelphia 76ers Star Joel Embiid
After winning a gold medal in the Summer Olympics, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid found himself with a roster capable of competing for a championship. Following a season that has fallen way short of expectation, one Hall of Famer laid out a plan moving forward for the superstar center.
The main reason why the Sixers didn't achieve their goals this season was injuries. Countless players found themselves sidelined for extended stretches, with Embiid missing the most time. The former MVP played in just 19 games before the team finally made the decision to shut him down for the year.
While on his The Big Podcast, Shaquille O'Neal gave his thoughts on the Sixers' big man. He laid out a training regime he should follow, then made a stern statement saying it's MVP or bust when he makes his return.
"Now Joel, this what the [expletive] you do," Shaq said. "You take a month off. Once the playoffs start first round, get your [expletive] back here we training. You training all playoffs, in the summer we going to give you another two weeks off, bring your [expletive] back here. Now, when you come back next year, MVP or else."
Having just signed a three-year max extension over the summer, the Sixers are heavily invested in Embiid being any form of his old self moving forward. Even with his extensive injury history, he is still a key piece in the franchise's quest for a championship.
With being shut down early, Embiid now has an elongated period to weigh all possible treatment options in hope of being healthy for the 2026 season and beyond.