Six-Time NBA All-Star Rumored to Have Eyes on Eastern Conference Squad
The Philadelphia 76ers were once linked to the six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler as potential suitors to acquire his services through the trade market this offseason.
As the Sixers approached their anticipated summer of cap space in 2024, they were linked to multiple star-caliber players. The Miami Heat forward was one of the most notable prospects.
In the end, the Sixers never really got a shot to take a look at Butler. While his future with Miami remains undecided, the Sixers and the Heat weren’t closely engaged in trade discussions centered around the All-Star.
There has been mutual interest in Butler and Miami to get a long-term agreement done, but a deal hasn’t happened yet. In the event Butler becomes a free agent in 2025, Philadelphia rival, the Brooklyn Nets, are reportedly on Butler’s radar.
“Butler reportedly has decided he’ll play out next season and won’t extend in Miami ahead of his opt-out in 2025,” New York Post’s Brian Lewis wrote. “The odds of him picking up his player option are slim unless he agrees to a max deal with the Heat beforehand. The six-time All-Star is the most accomplished standout on that list not named James, and he likes Brooklyn, according to sources close to the player.
After several years of being one of the most intriguing contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Nets are far from the days of possessing a star trio that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
Butler has proven to be a major boost to Miami, helping them maintain a level of play that threatened Eastern Conference contenders’ title runs in the past. However, there is still a lot of talent in South Beach, and a move to Brooklyn wouldn’t guarantee Butler could have a similar impact.
If Butler moves on from the Heat in the near future, he will land on his fifth team since landing with the Chicago Bulls in 2011. Butler had a stop in Philadelphia during the 2018-2019 NBA season. In 55 games, he averaged 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 39 percent from three.
We’re a long way from a potential Butler move, but it appears the 34-year-old is a player to keep an eye on as the 2024-2025 NBA season plays out.
