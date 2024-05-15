All 76ers

Sixers' 2024 Mock Draft Selection Compared to Timberwolves Forward

A mock draft selection for the Philadelphia 76ers has been compared to a Minnesota Timberwolves veteran.

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery won’t matter to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

These days, the Sixers aren’t playing for lottery odds, but they landed in a rare situation this year as they have a top-20 draft selection after going pick-less last summer.

Considering the Sixers are looking to build a title contender around the star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, there is a real chance they could sell their first-rounder at some point.

In the event the Sixers won’t to keep the pick and bring on a rookie to develop, they’ll select 16th overall at the 2024 NBA Draft. In a recent mock draft put together by The Ringer, the Sixers go for a Colorado forward, who landed a pro comp to Minnesota Timberwolves veteran, Kyle Anderson.

Taking on Tristan Da Silva

Da Silva, a 6’9” forward out of Colorado, was described as a “matchup problem who finds a way to contribute no matter what his own team’s scheme is.”

For the Sixers, they’ll take any plug-and-play forward with the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor.

During Daryl Morey’s tenure in the Sixers’ front office, Philly gambled on younger prospects with first-round selections. Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer were both under 20 years old when they joined the Sixers, coming off of their freshman efforts in college.

Da Silva brings more NCAA experience to the table, as he just wrapped up his senior year at Colorado.

Last season, Da Silva started in 34 games, averaging 34 minutes on the court. Taking roughly 12 shots per game, the forward averaged nearly 50 percent from the field. From deep, Da Silva knocked down 40 percent of his shots. He averaged 16 points per game, along with five rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal.

The chances of the Sixers keeping the 16th pick might be slim at this time. The chances of the Sixers making a selection, and giving a rookie the chance to compete are very low as well.

But if the Sixers are looking to prioritize experience in the draft this time around considering the circumstances, perhaps a prospect like Da Silva could interest them.

