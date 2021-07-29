Sixers Add Flexibility Ahead of NBA Draft by Acquiring 53rd Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers made their first trade of the offseason on Thursday morning. To no surprise, their first deal came on the day of the 2021 NBA Draft. Last season, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey didn't disappoint during his first draft day in Philly as he struck multiple deals before and during the big event.

This year, he was expected to wheel and deal once again. While the Sixers still possess the 28th overall pick, which they are reportedly expected to trade at some point, Morey acquired an additional second-round pick ahead of the draft on Thursday.

A team official confirmed that the Sixers are sending cash considerations to the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire a second-round pick, which falls No. 53 overall. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers essentially bought the pick by sending $2 million over to New Orleans.

Acquiring another second-round pick was definitely a questionable move at first for the Sixers. Since they're a team that's expected to buy veterans before next season as they are playoff contenders, many expect the Sixers to sell picks rather than buy them.

But a source familiar with the trade explains the Sixers gain flexibility with the 53rd pick ahead of the draft. While there wasn't a definitive plan revealed, the additional second-round pick gives the Sixers an opportunity to potentially move up in the draft at some point or use the asset as an extra piece in a package to acquire a veteran player.

In the past, the Sixers established themselves as an organization that tends to sell second-round picks. This year, Sixers management offers a change of pace by getting involved in the buyer's market when it comes to second-round picks.

The Sixers now hold three total draft picks for Thursday with their newest acquisition, possessing picks 28, 50, and 53.

