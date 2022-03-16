When the Philadelphia 76ers released their injury report for Wednesday's game on Tuesday night, the team didn't have any players listed for injury-related reasons. The only names to pop up were Charles Bassey, Myles Powell, and Jaden Springer, who remain out as they are with the team's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

On Wednesday afternoon, though, the Sixers added another name. According to the team's injury report, Joel Embiid is now questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per the report, Embiid is dealing with back soreness. There was no indication that Embiid was dealing with any back injury following Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, but his soreness on Wednesday could result from the hard fall that he took after getting fouled in the matchup.

A night off wouldn't be a bad idea for Embiid. After Monday's game, the Sixers center revealed that he is battling some fatigue at this point in the year. However, he didn't consider taking off the second night of a back-to-back set of games earlier this week.

"There was no chance," Embiid said in regards to the idea of resting on Monday. "I listen to them. I listen to whatever they tell me, and I make the decision. It could've been, but it's a tough game. We gotta measure ourselves against these types of opponents. We gotta play against tough teams and figure out where we really are."

Last week, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that there is a plan to have Embiid and James Harden rest at some point down the stretch of the regular season. However, Rivers said on Wednesday morning before the Sixers' shootaround session that he expects Embiid to play on Wednesday night.

Since the Sixers added Embiid to the injury report after he participated in the session, it's unclear if the All-Star big man will get the green light to play or not.

