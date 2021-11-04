Sixers Add Embiid to Injury Report vs. Pistons on Thursday

Sixers center Joel Embiid is now listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. According to the team's injury report, Embiid could miss Thursday's matchup due to right knee injury recovery.

Ever since the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Embiid's been dealing with knee issues. As he made contact with a member of the New Orleans Pelicans during the opening minutes of the first game, Embiid's been dealing with severe soreness.

For the next few games against the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and the Detroit Pistons, Embiid was listed as questionable going into the matchup due to knee soreness. Although he was considered a game-time decision for those matchups, he played.

And while Embiid was initially questionable ahead of last Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, he was upgraded to available not too long after participating in the morning shootaround.

However, two nights later, as the Sixers geared up to face the Portland Trail Blazers, Embiid was given a rest day. According to head coach Doc Rivers, it was a planned rest day for the All-Star center, and it wasn't in any way related to his setback.

By the time Wednesday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls rolled around, Embiid avoided the injury report and was given the green light to go. He checked in for 34 minutes as the Sixers defeated the Bulls at home.

After the game, Embiid didn't raise any concern regarding his knee, and he was left off the initial injury report throughout Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, he was added on Thursday evening hours before the Sixers and the Pistons are set to tip-off.

Embiid could still play in Thursday's game. If he doesn't, though, the Sixers will be extremely shorthanded. With Danny Green, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons ruled out, the 76ers will miss three key starters.

And along with Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz is listed as questionable due to wrist soreness. If Embiid can't get the green light to play on Thursday night in Detroit, expect Andre Drummond to start against his former franchise while Paul Reed and Georges Niang could share minutes at the five off the bench.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.