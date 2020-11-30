Sixers Add Lamine Diane Ahead of Training Camp

The Sixers have added another camp body with rookie forward, Lamine Diane.

As individual workouts around the NBA are set to begin on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing their roster ahead of training camp.

Since the regular season is still weeks away, the 76ers are allowed to add over 15 players as camp bodies.

Last week, the 76ers added several prospects in Justin Anderson, Ryan Broekhoff, and Derrick Walton Jr.

On Monday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced another signing to the roster as he shared a montage of basketball highlights from Cal State Northridge forward Lamine Diane, welcoming him to the 76ers.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Diane joins the Sixers on an Exhibit-10 deal. Barring a significant standout training camp and preseason, Diane is likely to miss making the 76ers' final roster and instead will play for the Sixers' G League affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats, this season.

Diane spent the last two years playing ball for Cal State Northridge. The six-foot-seven-inch forward started in all 33 games during his freshman season. In an averaged of 35 minutes of action, Diane put up 24.8 points-per-game and collected 11.2 total rebounds-per-game while blocking 2.2 shots-per-game.

During Diane's sophomore effort, he started in all 19 games. The young forward averaged 25 points-per-game while bringing down 10 rebounds-per-game and block two shots-per-game. Following both seasons in college, Diane was named the Big West Player of the Year and was named First-team All-Big West twice.

