Sixers Add Thybulle to Injury Report Ahead of Game 6 vs. Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat are set to return to the court for Game 6 on Thursday night. Following a Game 5 blowout loss, the Sixers are looking to bounce back and force a Game 7.

In order to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Sixers will need all hands on deck as they need a complete team effort to put the Heat away.

Unfortunately for Philly, they have a couple of key rotational players on the injury report ahead of the matchup.

As expected, Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb.

Ever since suffering his injuries during the first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, Embiid's been present on the Sixers' injury report throughout the second-round series against the Heat.

In Games 1 and 2, Embiid was out as he couldn't travel with the team. Despite being questionable, he was cleared for action in Games 3, 4, and 5. Considering Embiid's received the green light to play in the last few games, he'll more than likely receive clearance to go once again in Game 6.

Along with Embiid on the injury report is the defensive ace, Matisse Thybulle. While Thybulle's been left off the injury report for the entire second-round series, it seems the third-year veteran is dealing with a minor setback as he's described to be battling foot soreness on the injury report.

As Game 6 approaches, the 76ers have Thybulle listed as questionable for the matchup. Since Thursday's game is a do-or-die battle, the chances of Thybulle getting the green light to go are high. However, he could miss the matchup on Thursday if the young veteran doesn't feel healthy enough to play after shootaround and during pregame warmups.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

