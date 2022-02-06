Sixers Add Thybulle to Injury Report Ahead of Bulls Matchup

Although Matisse Thybulle has been relatively healthy lately, he hasn't been a stranger to the injury report over the last few weeks.

Late last month when the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Boston Celtics in South Philly, Thybulle took a hard fall after coming down from a fast-break dunk.

While Thybulle's fall kept him on the floor for a bit, the young veteran managed to get back up and stay in the game. However, after Thybulle went out, he received attention from Philly's medical staff. At that point, he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Sixers mentioned that Thybulle was dealing with shoulder soreness. And when the team traveled to Miami that same night after defeating the Celtics, Thybulle was ruled out for the second game of the back to back against the Miami Heat.

Thybulle stayed in Philly as he was scheduled to receive an MRI on his shoulder. The next day, the Sixers announced that Thybulle was diagnosed with a shoulder sprain and would be re-evaluated in a week.

For five-straight games, Thybulle was off the floor. Going into the Sixers' January 25 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Thybulle was listed as questionable. Eventually, he was cleared for action and made his return with a 33-minute shift against New Orleans.

Since getting back on the floor, Thybulle hasn't missed a game. Over the last six matchups, the defensive standout has averaged 28 minutes on the court and started every game. However, the healthy streak could be broken on Sunday.

As the Sixers are set to face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon, Thybulle has been added to the injury report as he's dealing with shoulder soreness once again. As of Sunday morning, the young veteran is questionable for the matchup.

There's a good chance Thybulle will be viewed as a game-time decision for the Sixers on Sunday. If he's not cleared for action, Thybulle would miss his 15th game of the year. The Sixers and the Bulls are set to tip-off at 3:30 PM ET.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.