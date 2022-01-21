Skip to main content
Sixers Add Seth Curry to Injury Report vs. Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been relatively healthy lately, but they continue to deal with setbacks here and there. On Thursday, the Sixers added another key member of the roster to their injury report as Seth Curry is dealing with ankle soreness.

Curry's recent setback is nothing new. Two weeks ago, the Sixers guard was questionable with ankle soreness as the Sixers were gearing up to face the Houston Rockets on the road. He ended up missing the January 10 matchup. 

Although Curry's appeared in the five matchups since that victory over the Rockets, the veteran sharpshooter could miss Friday night's game when the Sixers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this season.

Curry's Status in Question

With seven players listed on the 76ers' injury report, Curry is the only one listed as questionable as he has a chance to play.

While Curry's been healthy over the last five games, he struggled to make an impact in the previous two matchups. Against the Washington Wizards on Monday, Curry shot just 4-9 from the field for eight points in 31 minutes.

When the Sixers returned to the court on Wednesday to take on the Orlando Magic, Curry drained just two of his seven attempted shots from the field for five points in 32 minutes of action.

It's unclear if Curry's ankle has been affecting his play or not, but it's apparent the veteran guard hasn't been himself this week. Perhaps, he could get the night off on Friday to re-group before the Sixers travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Sunday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

