Skip to main content
Report: Sixers Agree on Deal with Montrezl Harrell

Report: Sixers Agree on Deal with Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell is expected to join the Sixers' roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year contract with Montrezl Harrell, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Harrell, who won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020, spent his previous season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, averaging 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game.

The former Hornet will likely play back up to MVP candidate Joel Embiid, which is quite the hot role for Doc Rivers' lineup as both Paul Millsap and DeAndre Jordan have departed from the City of Brotherly Love.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's not known at this point where Charles Bassey or Paul Reed will play in the depth chart, but with the season a little over a month away, the Philadelphia faithful will not have to wonder for much longer.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_12182422_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Where Does Joel Embiid Rank in NBA 2K23?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17945626_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey Predicted to Make First All-Star Appearance in 2023

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17945637_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Georges Niang Asks Sixers’ Furkan Korkmaz If He Needs Backup

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17126308_168388689_lowres
News

Furkan Korkmaz Details ‘Street Fight’ at EuroBasket

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17812780_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Sixers Couldn’t Land Matisse Thybulle in 2019 NBA Re-Draft

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18046980_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Donovan Mitchell Officially Joins Sixers’ Conference

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_16216363_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Former Sixer Ben Simmons Wasn’t a Crowd Favorite at U.S. Open

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18049883_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Former Sixer Danny Green Gets High Praise for Being Underrated

By Justin Grasso